Putnam Jamfest 2022 Slated for Saturday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Every summer area churches coordinate to provide a street-fair-like gathering to promote Christian values through fellowship and music. Putnam Jamfest 2022 Coordinator Rick Tanner and Rolling Plains United Methodist Church Pastor John Alice talked about the free event and what it brings to the community.

“This is the eighth year of it,” Tanner said. “It started in 2014 and it’s been held at the same place at the end of the Sixth Street Bridge on the Putnam side. Right there at Muskingum Avenue and Putnam Avenue. From there all the way down to Moxahala Avenue. That whole stretch is completely blocked off.”

This year’s Jamfest will offer door prizes, bike giveaways, live music and oration, food and drinks, along with joy to people of all ages. This year’s theme is ‘Dry Bones Come Alive’ in reference to the scriptural story in the book of Ezekiel and how God’s word can breathe life.

“My sense of why Jamfest was created is so that we can show the love of Jesus Christ to our community,” Alice said. “It’s not just about one church, it’s about multiple churches and the churches coming together and just showing and sharing love. And caring for our neighbors and our friends. And specifically in the Putnam area, there’s just so many people that are down and out and struggling. Maybe the people who feel they are the least, the last and the lost. We just want to give them a hand up and help them out and bless them and encourage them and empower them and do this together. We need it too in our own life.”

Everyone is encouraged to check out Putnam Jamfest 2022 this Saturday from 9 a.m.-to-6 p.m. at Putnam Landing Park.