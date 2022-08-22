MCLS To Hold Small Business Development Program

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System offers programs that cater to a wide variety of interests of people from across the county. MCLS Adult Services Librarian Heather Phillips discussed a program that will take place at the John McIntire Library that will lend advice to small business owners.

“We’re starting to do a small business class series. We’re going to do it the third Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. Our first one is tomorrow August 23, and it will be on the Basics of a Successful Start. (BOSS) We’re working with the Ohio University Small Business Development Center. So they’re really the experts that will be teaching you about it,” Phillips said.

The program is aimed at entrepreneurs who are contemplating or have established small business startups but it can also bring new ideas to experienced small business owners too.

“In this particular class they’re going to talk about licensing, types of ownership, marketing, like some of the basics on how to market your business in this particular one. Some of the later months we’ll get into Facebook marketing, how to get into QuickBooks Online, how to build a business website and any other topics that people have suggestions for too. We’re really open to seeing what the community wants with this,” Phillips said.

Anyone interested in learning more about or even attending the classes at the John McIntire Library can visit muskingumlibrary.org or call the library at (740)453-0391.