Updated on Monday, August 22, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Scattered Showers/Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Muggy. High 78° TONIGHT: Spotty Showers. Patchy Fog. Mostly Cloudy. Low 62° TUESDAY: Spotty Shower. Partly Sunny. Touch Warmer. High 81° DISCUSSION:

After some patchy fog this morning, we will see scattered showers and or a storm chance return during the mid to late morning into the afternoon as we begin the new work week. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, along with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 this afternoon.

Spotty shower chances will be possible tonight, with some patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s.

As we head into the day on Tuesday, a spotty shower chance will be with us, otherwise look for partly sunny skies, with highs around 80.

Drier conditions will move in for the middle and end of the work week, with warmer temperatures. Highs will top off in the low to mid 80s Tuesday through Friday. A spotty shower/storm chance will return on Friday.

A few showers and or a storm will be possible on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 80s once again. Spotty shower/storm chance will return on Sunday, as highs climb into the mid 80s.

Have a Great Monday!