Muskingum Men’s Basketball Names Assistant Coach

The Muskingum Fighting Muskies basketball team has hired a new assistant coach. The program announced Friday that Lucas Worrell is joining the staff.

Worrell spent the 2021 season on the sidelines for Bethany College where he was an assistant coach. His most successful stop came as a graduate assistant for Ashland University. Worrell helped the team reach the round of 32 in the NCAA tournament.

“I’m really excited about Lucas joining our staff and Muskie family. He has grown up knowing Division III basketball his whole life and understands what it takes to be successful at this level. He’s a tireless recruiter and has a sharp basketball mind which will enhance our program moving forward,” said Nathan Wahle, Muskingum head coach.

The Jacksonville, Illinois native brings plenty of coaching experience to Nathan Wahle’s staff.