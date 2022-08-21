Photo: Aaron Eno, WHIZ

Kopchak Road and State Route 60 Closed

Local News
KaJeza Hawkins8

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Kopchak road will be closed between W Pike and US 40 — and Ridge Road.
According to the Muskingum County engineer office, this road closure will begin tomorrow for Monday, August 22nd.
The reason for the closure is due to roadside mowing.
But, the county engineers office say that residents can expect this to go on until Tuesday, August 23rd from 9 am to 3 pm.

State Route 60 is also scheduled to be closed tomorrow, August 22nd.
According to o-dot, this route will be closed for a culvert replacement at the intersection of Shannon road.
Residents affected by the closure, are urged by O-Dot to use Northpointe Drive as a detour on their daily commute.
Motorists can expect SR 60 to be back open by the end of the week– as the estimated completion is this Friday, August 26th.

KaJeza Hawkins
KaJéza Hawkins is new to Zanesville, but an Ohio native, born and raised in the Gem City, Dayton, Ohio. KaJéza is very excited to be apart of the WHIZ-TV News Team. She has interned at several stations, including WHIO in Dayton, as well as WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina. She is a proud HBCU graduate, receiving her degree from Wilberforce University in 2021, where she majored in Mass Media Communication with a concertation in English. KaJéza is also a a part of the NABJ, and is happy to be spending time here in Zanesville. If you see her out, be sure to say hello!