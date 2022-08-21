Kopchak Road and State Route 60 Closed

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Kopchak road will be closed between W Pike and US 40 — and Ridge Road.

According to the Muskingum County engineer office, this road closure will begin tomorrow for Monday, August 22nd.

The reason for the closure is due to roadside mowing.

But, the county engineers office say that residents can expect this to go on until Tuesday, August 23rd from 9 am to 3 pm.

State Route 60 is also scheduled to be closed tomorrow, August 22nd.

According to o-dot, this route will be closed for a culvert replacement at the intersection of Shannon road.

Residents affected by the closure, are urged by O-Dot to use Northpointe Drive as a detour on their daily commute.

Motorists can expect SR 60 to be back open by the end of the week– as the estimated completion is this Friday, August 26th.