The Goats of The Muskingum County Fair

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Fair is goat-ally awesome!

There’s rides, plenty of delicious food, cute animals to visit and plenty of fun!

Among the animals and livestock at the fair were goats, with Pygmy to dairy among the breeds being shown in the barn!

Peyton Joy, a 4-H member participating in her last year at the fair, was in attendance with her breeding goat Roxie, as well as a market goat she sold, named Joe Burrow, after the Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback!

“I love showing. I’ve been showing ever since I was old enough to, like 8 years old. I’ve showed everything from pigs to sheep to goats. And it’s just fun to share it with the people you love, and your friends that you make, so it’s been really nice,” Joy said.

Goats were shown and judged, beginning with Pygmy, Dairy, and Market goats on Monday and all others on Wednesday, as well as a Market Wether sale Thursday. Fairgoers were able to visit the goats and interact with them all week.

As Joy’s final 4-H experience at the fair comes to a close, she leaves continuing and future members with some advice.

“Never give up. You’re gonna get frustrated. It’s not always about winning. You’re gonna get beaten down, but never give up and keep working through it because it’s all about having fun ,” she said.

She thanks her parents, advisors, and all the friends she’s made throughout her time in 4-H for their help and support through it all!

The 2022 Muskingum County Fair concluded this evening but will return next year with plenty more 4-H fun!