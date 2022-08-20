The Barn Hosts Kay Garber Memorial Poker Ride

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Barn hosted the Kay Garber Memorial Ride today.

Community members and former co-workers of Garber’s participated in the event.

Motorcyclists took to the streets from The Barn on Linden Avenue beginning at 11 am for a very special Poker Run.

Ride participant and one of Kay Garber’s fellow AutoZone co-workers Klint Stillwell came out and was excited to take a ride for a great cause.

“I used to work with her and she was a very nice person and I’m more than happy to come out and support a cause like that. Just coming around and seeing all my friends from work and everybody that’s out here to support the American Cancer Society and looking forward to a ride,” he said.

All vehicles were welcome for the ride, with food, drinks, and even 50/50 raffles at The Barn as riders complete their routes.

All proceeds from the ride will be donated to the American Cancer Society, a cause that AutoZone Operations Manager and another one of Garber’s former co-workers, Jim Turner says is a cause that touches everyone.

“I knew Kay for a really long time. She was an excellent Zoner. You know, I think anybody would be hard pressed to say that they don’t know somebody that’s been affected by cancer, that died of cancer. Losing her was tough, she was well liked by everyone. It’s a great event. It’s a great venue for Zanesville. It’s special to us because Jim Watson used to work with us at AutoZone,” Turner saud.

The winning hand of $1,000 will be announced at 5:30 this afternoon and the 2nd best hand will win a Fink’s Harley Davidson gift card.

There is also live music from The DQ Duo, as well as, The Lost Dogs!