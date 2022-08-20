Local Veteran Celebrates 98th Birthday

ZANESVILLE, Oh – A local veteran celebrated a very special milestone today!

William McClelland spent the afternoon at the Zanesville VFW celebrating his 98th birthday!

McClelland, a World War II veteran, had one wish for the special day: he wanted to sit down and enjoy a drink with his fellow veterans.

He tells us his birthday isn’t actually until the 25th, but that he enjoyed getting to celebrate with everyone today at a place near and dear to his heart!

“I’m very appreciative of it. I’ve been a member of VFW for decades. Since 1945, I think. And so, I’m familiar with these premises from the past, but I’m so happy to see it neat and clean and well ordered, see friends. And I want to be able to come here frequently,” he said.

He greeted his fellow veterans, taking time to talk and catch up with them and was even surprised with a very special quilt!

When asked the secret to reaching 98, he said he’s got a great community of people helping him out and despite some big life changes, he’s happy to still be making new friends and memories and getting to explore new things.

“I have a good shepherd who follows me and takes care of me. And I have an excellent caregiver that makes arrangements for me and I’m missing old friends and I miss the community where I lived in my own home since May of 1956, but I’m making new friends and getting nice views of new territory,” McClelland told us.

McClelland was stationed in England during his service with the Air Force’s 491st Bombardment Group and was also a professor at Muskingum University until his retirement in 1989.

We hope you’ll join us in wishing Mr. McClelland a Very Happy Birthday!