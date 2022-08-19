Usyk maintains weight for rematch against Joshua

KING ABDULLAH SPORTS CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has maintained a similar weight for his rematch with Anthony Joshua.

The Ukrainian boxer, who is defending his WBA, IBF and WBO belts against Joshua in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, tipped the scales at 100.5 kilograms (221.5 pounds) at the weigh-in on Friday.

Usyk weighed in at 100 kilograms (221 pounds) for the first fight in London in September, which he won by a unanimous decision.

Joshua came in at 110.9 kilograms (244.5 pounds), which is slightly heavier than the first fight.

The two fighters shared an intense face-off after the weigh-in at King Abdullah Sports City, ignoring repeated requests to break away.

___

More AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports