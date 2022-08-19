Shilese Jones sprints to lead at US gymnastics championships

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Shilese Jones grabbed the lead at the U.S. gymnastics championships on Friday, riding a dynamic bars routine to post an all-around total of 57.200.

The 20-year-old Jones began the competition with a staggering 14.850 during her bars set, the highest score of the night on any event. She rode the momentum across the final three rotations, punctuating the best performance of her elite career with a floor exercise that provided a compelling case she should be on the world championship team later this year.

Konnor McClain, whose 14.8 on beam marked the best score in the world in the event in 2022, is second at 56.400. Jordan Chiles, a silver medalist on the 2020 Olympic team, is tied with Kayla DiCello in third at 55.950. Jade Carey, a gold medalist on floor in Tokyo last summer is in fifth.

The finals are scheduled for Sunday night.

Leanne Wong, a silver medalist at the 2021 world championships, appeared to land awkwardly on her beam dismount and scratched her final two events on floor exercise and vault.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports