Phillies start 4-game series at home against the Mets

New York Mets (76-43, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (65-52, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (10-7, 3.27 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-9, 3.07 ERA, .93 WHIP, 165 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -125, Mets +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Mets to begin a four-game series.

Philadelphia is 65-52 overall and 32-26 at home. Phillies pitchers have a collective 3.70 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

New York has a 76-43 record overall and a 36-24 record on the road. The Mets have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .409.

Friday’s game is the 16th time these teams match up this season. The Mets hold an 11-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins has 21 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Starling Marte has 20 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 10-for-36 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .268 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mets: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Bryce Harper: 60-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (ankle), Corey Knebel: 15-Day IL (lat), Kyle Schwarber: day-to-day (calf), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Eduardo Escobar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Taijuan Walker: day-to-day (back), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (illness), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.