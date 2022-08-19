Governor Mike DeWine’s School Safety Grant Program Accepting More Applications

Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the state of Ohio is now accepting applications to fund 4,000 eligible schools with security upgrades.

The $53 million in grant funding for schools is a part of DeWine’s $100 million Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program.

In partnership with the Ohio School Safety Center, applicants can request up to $100,000 per school building to cover expenses like security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems, and exterior lighting.

In a press release, DeWine stated “a safe school plays a crucial role in improving the physical and mental health of students and staff alike. These grants help create safe learning environments, so students have the opportunity to succeed in the classroom.”

DeWine first launched the program in 2021 and due to a high demand in applicants, not everyone was able to receive funding encouraging the state to grant additional funding.

Just earlier this month, DeWine announced that $47 million is also being distributed to over the 1,000 schools between 83 counties that originally applied, but did not receive funding.

To get more information on how to apply and the application process, school’s can visit at ohioschoolsafetycenter.org.