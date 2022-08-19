Congressman Troy Balderson Visits The Muskingum County Fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Congressman Troy Balderson visited the Muskingum County Fair on Friday.

Balderson grew up in Muskingum County and was active in 4-H.

He said this visit gave him the opportunity to talk with community members and reminisce on memories of growing up at the fair.

“I’m very approachable. That’s the biggest thing. I am not only a friend, they can rely on me and count on me to be there for them and I wouldn’t be where I am today without this community so I’m very blessed to have the opportunity to represent them in Congress,” he said.

Balderson said the inflation reduction act was passed this week. This is the congressman’s biggest concern to address within the 12th Congressional District.

“People are still looking for workers and they’re hurting for workers. Gas prices, yes, they’ve come down but they’re still high for people. And the goods and products at the grocery store that’s the biggest thing. And being in 4-H, that feed for that steer or that hog with inflation it’s gone up quite drastically so it costs even more for the kids to show their animals here,” he explained.

He advises the people to keep working hard and always reach out with any questions or concerns.

Balderson and his staff have twelve fairs in their congressional district and will continue visiting over the next few weeks.