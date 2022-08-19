Updated on Friday, August 19, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Stray Shower. Partly Cloudy. Warm. High 84° TONIGHT: Stray Early Shower. Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Low 64° SATURDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Partly Sunny. Warm. High 85° DISCUSSION:

A stray shower will be possible this afternoon across SE Ohio. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies, along with highs in the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

Week 1 of Friday Night Football will begin on a warm note, with game time temperatures in the upper 70s. A stray shower will be possible during the first half, otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies during the game. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 70s by the end of the 4th quarters.

Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s during the overnight, under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

As we begin the weekend, skies will be partly sunny during the morning on Saturday. Skies will then see increasing clouds, with scattered showers and storms moving in by the mid to late afternoon into the evening. There could be an isolated strong to borderline severe storm during the afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will be warm, as highs climb into the mid 80s Saturday afternoon.

More scattered showers and storms will be with us on Sunday into the start of the new work week. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible on Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler, with all the rain and clouds around. Highs will top off in the upper 70s Sunday and Monday.

A leftover shower chances will be possible on Tuesday, otherwise we will see drier weather moving back into the region Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will warm once again into the low to mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!