Tolkin scores lift Red Bulls past Atlanta United 2-1

ATLANTA (AP) — John Tolkin scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for the New York Red Bulls over Atlanta United on Wednesday.

Tolkin’s goal came in the 15th minute to put the Red Bulls (11-8-7) on top 2-0. Cristian Casseres Jr got an assist on the goal.

The Red Bulls also got one goal from Lewis Morgan.

Josef Martinez scored the only goal for United (7-10-8).

The Red Bulls outshot United 12-10. Both teams had five shots on goal.

Carlos Miguel saved four of the five shots he faced for the Red Bulls. Rocco Rios Novo saved three of the five shots he faced for United.

The Red Bulls next play on Saturday against Cincinnati at home, and United will visit the Columbus Crew on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.