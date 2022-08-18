Thursday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press0

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ashland Crestview 49, Loudonville 14

Ashtabula Edgewood 15, Conneaut 14

Barnesville 32, Rayland Buckeye 8

Bridgeport 34, New Matamoras Frontier 22

Canfield S. Range 37, New Middletown Spring. 7

Cin. Taft 33, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 0

Cin. Withrow 45, Cin. Walnut Hills 7

Cle. Glenville 25, STVM 0

Cle. Lincoln W. 36, Sebring McKinley 14

Cols. Grandview Hts. 46, Cols. Centennial 19

Cols. Linden-McKinley 45, West 0

Cols. St. Charles 48, Cols. Northland 28

Columbus Grove 34, Pandora-Gilboa 23

Day. Carroll 25, Day. Ponitz Tech. 19

Fairfield 41, Huber Hts. Wayne 24

Hannibal River 52, Marietta 22

Kettering Fairmont 31, Kettering Alter 7

Lima Cent. Cath. 27, Lima Shawnee 7

Massillon Perry 49, Can. Cent. Cath. 28

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 54, Leetonia 0

Navarre Fairless 31, Magnolia Sandy Valley 0

Newton Falls 41, Ashtabula St. John 0

Niles McKinley 21, Warren Howland 7

Ontario 21, Lexington 17

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 44, Amherst Steele 15

Portsmouth 42, Lucasville Valley 28

Richmond Edison 42, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 8

Salem 17, Columbiana Crestview 7

Sarahsville Shenandoah 48, Newcomerstown 8

South 32, Cin. Woodward 30

Tiffin Calvert 26, Sycamore Mohawk 9

Tol. Whitmer 41, Tol. Start 6

Toronto 34, Wellsville 8

Youngs. Chaney High School 34, Poland Seminary 2

Youngs. Ursuline 52, Brookfield 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press