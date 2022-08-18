Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Ashland Crestview 49, Loudonville 14
Ashtabula Edgewood 15, Conneaut 14
Barnesville 32, Rayland Buckeye 8
Bridgeport 34, New Matamoras Frontier 22
Canfield S. Range 37, New Middletown Spring. 7
Cin. Taft 33, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 0
Cin. Withrow 45, Cin. Walnut Hills 7
Cle. Glenville 25, STVM 0
Cle. Lincoln W. 36, Sebring McKinley 14
Cols. Grandview Hts. 46, Cols. Centennial 19
Cols. Linden-McKinley 45, West 0
Cols. St. Charles 48, Cols. Northland 28
Columbus Grove 34, Pandora-Gilboa 23
Day. Carroll 25, Day. Ponitz Tech. 19
Fairfield 41, Huber Hts. Wayne 24
Hannibal River 52, Marietta 22
Kettering Fairmont 31, Kettering Alter 7
Lima Cent. Cath. 27, Lima Shawnee 7
Massillon Perry 49, Can. Cent. Cath. 28
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 54, Leetonia 0
Navarre Fairless 31, Magnolia Sandy Valley 0
Newton Falls 41, Ashtabula St. John 0
Niles McKinley 21, Warren Howland 7
Ontario 21, Lexington 17
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 44, Amherst Steele 15
Portsmouth 42, Lucasville Valley 28
Richmond Edison 42, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 8
Salem 17, Columbiana Crestview 7
Sarahsville Shenandoah 48, Newcomerstown 8
South 32, Cin. Woodward 30
Tiffin Calvert 26, Sycamore Mohawk 9
Tol. Whitmer 41, Tol. Start 6
Toronto 34, Wellsville 8
Youngs. Chaney High School 34, Poland Seminary 2
Youngs. Ursuline 52, Brookfield 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/