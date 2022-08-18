Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|N.Y Mets
|-116
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|-102
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|San Francisco
|-162
|at
|COLORADO
|+136
|St. Louis
|-176
|at
|ARIZONA
|+148
|at SAN DIEGO
|-360
|Washington
|+290
|at LA DODGERS
|-270
|Miami
|+220
|American League
|Toronto
|-126
|at
|N.Y
|YANKEES
|+108
|Boston
|-116
|at
|BALTIMORE
|-102
|at TAMPA BAY
|-235
|Kansas
|City
|+194
|at CLEVELAND
|-132
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+112
|LA Angels
|-136
|at
|DETROIT
|+116
|at MINNESOTA
|-136
|Texas
|+116
|Seattle
|-138
|at
|OAKLAND
|+118
|Interleague
|at ATLANTA
|-134
|Houston
|+116
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/