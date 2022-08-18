Pirates take 6-game losing streak into matchup against the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (59-59, fifth in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (45-72, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (5-5, 4.69 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-7, 5.93 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -194, Pirates +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Boston Red Sox as losers of six in a row.

Pittsburgh has a 24-31 record at home and a 45-72 record overall. The Pirates rank 10th in the NL with 115 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Boston is 59-59 overall and 30-29 on the road. The Red Sox are 41-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 18 home runs while slugging .459. Kevin Newman is 9-for-40 with a double and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 58 extra base hits (32 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs). Tommy Pham is 13-for-46 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .213 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Mitch Keller: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.