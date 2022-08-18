Pet of the Week: Meet Gizmo

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Animal Shelter Society’s been giving homeless pets both big and small a second chance since 19-59.

This week they’re looking for a home for one of their smallest residents….Gizmo. He’s just about three months old and is a Terrier Beagle Mix full of energy who’d bring joy to just about any home. Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society, April Cohagen-Gibson, spoke about what Mr. Gizmo will be like when he grows up and what kind of home is perfect for him.



“This animal is probably going to be under 30 pounds, he’s not going to be a big dog at all, he’s very small with the biggest part of him of course is his ears which is the most adorable part. Training a puppy is a lot of work, so you have to have patience, you have to be consistent and you want to make sure you give them all the tools so they can turn out to be a great dog for you.”

The non-profit is able to do their work because of partnerships in the community.

“Park National Bank is very important to us. The checks are very helpful for us as a non-profit, for our community but for them to come to us and say what do you need. Park Nationals is right there for us so we really appreciate them.”

The Animal Shelter Society is hosting Barktober Fest on October 12th from 5:30 to 8:30 p-m at the Greenhouse at Vista Golf Course. There will be food, drinks and unique auction items.