Pee-Wee Sheep Show at the Muskingum County Fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 176th Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair featured the Pee-Wee Sheep Show on Thursday, August 18th.

Director of the County Sheep Committee, Michele Potts says that the event highlights kids and parents alike to have fun while being surrounded by animals. The show is for kids who aren’t quite old enough to join 4-H but still want to have a chance to raise cattle Potts also told us.

“We want them to have fun first of all. We want them to not be afraid of sheep, to realize sheep are fun and getting in the ring is a good thing. And you knw its a great photo moment for parents basically too. Basically for fun though but getting them used to being around animals, to see that they are a lot of fun and not to be afraid of them,” she told us.

And that’s just what 4 and 6 year Carter and Cooper Kopchak have done. This is their first time raising their own lamb, and they have worked hard to perfect their technique and mastered not being afraid.

“I’m going to walk her in circles and then I’m going to come over here and get her set up like make sure her legs are diagonal and straight and make sure she’s like up against my chin, like she’s right up here,” the young two told us.

The County Sheep Committee urges people to support all the children in 4-H and in agriculture in general.