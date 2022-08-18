Ohio University To Name Football Field After Former Coach

Ohio University is naming their football field in Peden Stadium after former head coach Frank Solich. He is the winningest coach in the history of the Mid-American Conference.

Solich coached the Bobcats football team from 2005 to 2021, compiling a record of 115 wins and 82 losses. He transformed the program into one of sustained success.

Under Solich the team made 11 bowl appearances, winning five, and was the MAC East champion in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2016.

He retired in 2021 and was well respected. “Coach Frank Solich has left a lasting legacy at Ohio University, impacting hundreds of student-athletes, coaches, staff members, and Bobcats across the globe,” said Ohio University President Hugh Sherman.

The Bobcats open their season on September 3rd at home.