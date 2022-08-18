Hawkins Complete Dental Services Hosts Annual Kids’ Dental Day

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – Hawkins Complete Dental Services hosted their annual Kids’ Dental Day today!

Kids were able to enjoy food, prizes, and even a jump tent at their Maysville Pike office!

Teeth cleanings were also available for kids ages 6 and up!

Dental Hygienist Cori Creeks says this is an important event to get kids introduced to the dentist and dental hygiene.

“We introduce fluoride when they come in for their visits. We’re able to check and see if they have any cavities, you know, and keep a close eye on that. And if they do develop cavities, get those filled as early as possible so they don’t turn into a problem or a toothache for the child,” Creeks said.

Kids’ Dental Day, which has been an yearly event for over 10 years, is a fun way to get kids comfortable with going to the dentist by exploring the office and different things they may see and experience when they come for an appointment!

Creeks says it helps kids who may be nervous about going to the dentist by giving them something fun to associate with the dentist.

“A lot of children are nervous when they come to the dentist and this helps them be more comfortable because they associate something fun with it, and it’s very important you know, to get them in here every 6 months to get their teeth cleaned,” she explained.

If you’re interested in Hawkins Complete Dental Services and would like to make an appointment with them, you can visit their website https://zanesvilleohdentist.com for more information or to request an appointment.