Updated on Thursday, August 18, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Stray Shower. Partly Cloudy. Warm. High 83° TONIGHT: Stray Early Shower. Partly Cloudy. Low 59° FRIDAY: Stray Shower. Partly Cloudy. Warmer. High 85° DISCUSSION:

A stray shower will be possible this afternoon across the region, with otherwise partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warmer and closer to seasonal norms, as highs will top off in the lower 80s this afternoon.

A slight chance for a stray shower early tonight, otherwise we will see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows will drop to around 60 across the region.

Temperatures will be a touch warmer as we wrap up the work week, as highs will top off in the low to mid 80s Friday afternoon. A stray shower will be possible once again, mainly during the afternoon into the evening.

More scattered showers and perhaps a few storms will be possible as we begin the weekend, as another storm system moves in from the north and west. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, as highs top off in the lower 80s. More scattered showers and a few storms will continue into the day on Sunday, with highs falling into the upper 70s.

Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible as we head into the new work week, with highs in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will begin to taper off as we head into the day on Tuesday, as our storm system moves out of the region.

We will see drier conditions moving in for the middle of next week, with highs topping off in the lower 80s Wednesday afternoon, under partly cloudy skies.

Have a Great Thursday!