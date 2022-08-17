Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority Gives Update

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority met early Wednesday to discuss the latest economic investments in the community. Port Authority Executive Director, Matt Abbott, said they talked about the interests in the business park. The board also discussed the existing businesses and attracting new companies.

“The investments that have been made by the city and county are significant and what those do- it happened around 2018 some of the areas that we’re talking about around the National Road Business Park and those investments are being made and hopefully we’ll be reaping the benefits of those investments in 2022-2023,” Abbott said.

Abbott also said that developments are currently being made and companies are wanting to invest in our community. He said they will take advantage of this and welcome these companies in.

He said the business park is great for our workforce and something that will have a lasting impact for a long period of time.