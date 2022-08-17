ZANESVILLE, OH- The Washington Fire Department in Zanesville is getting ready for their Stop The Bleed event on August 23rd. This event will help people learn how to stop someone from bleeding so more lives can be saved.

Fire Chief with Washington Fire Department Gene Hanning, Lieutenant Paramedic at Washington Fire Department Shelby Stotts and EMS Consultant for Genesis Emergency and Trauma Services Joel Dickinson spoke about Stop The Bleed and Dickinson spoke about how Stop The Bleed will help save more lives.

“The goal for Stop The Bleed is the same as the saying that the College I went to says which is, the only tragic death is a preventable one. If we can control it, we can prevent that person from dying, if we can control them quickly, we can prevent them from becoming hospitalized. So, the sooner we have that response, the better the outcome is going to be for the patient.”

Hanning spoke about why Stop The Bleed is important for the people of Zanesville and for American citizens in general.

“First of all, I would say we can get this out to everyone in Township, our businesses, our residents and be able to sustain a life and save a life. They’re there before we are, even though were staffed here 24/7 and we got a crew here on station. But, if they know what to do for those few minutes before we get there, they make a drastic difference.”

Stop The Bleed is Free and will be at the Washington Fire Department at 2310 Adamsville Road. The event will start on August 23rd from 1:00-2:00 pm, 3:00-4:00 pm and 6:30-7:30 pm. If you have any questions, you can call the Washington Fire Department phone number at (740) 819-5837.