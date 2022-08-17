Rabbit Showmanship At The Muskingum County Fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- 4-H provides critical learning resources for kids and teens all year long. 14-year-old, Julia Carpenter, and her rabbit, Sam, told us the impact 4-H had on them the last five years.

“It definitely takes time and commitment. And you really have to take some responsibility,” she said.

Many wonder what will happen next for these kids and animals. Brooke Beight shared her emotional journey with her rabbit, Twix.

“The market rabbits get sold on Saturday and then you put it on the meat truck and we all know what happens next. But that’s just how 4-H goes,” she said.

The 4-H members say you can get started at any age and encourage children to join because it has a rewarding benefit in the long-run.

Rabbit Judge, Kevin Bogan, shared how they scored the competition.

“We’re actually looking at what the kid knows about the rabbit. Whether it can turn it over, know the different varieties and just know everything about the rabbit possible,” he said.

The 4-H youth prepare for the fair all year long and this takes hard work and extreme dedication.

There are still many animals to see throughout the week at The Muskingum County Fair.