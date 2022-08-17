Muskingum Announces Bleum as New Head of the Men’s Soccer Program

The Muskingum University Fighting Muskies Men’s Soccer team has a new person in charge.

The University announced Tuesday that John Bleum will be the new head coach.

The name might sound familiar to many. He was the most accomplished head coach in Ohio State history with 206 wins en route to winning five Big 10 Championships and being named the Big 10 Conference Coach of the Year four times.

Before OSU he was the head coach at Fresno State from 1991-1996 where he led them to the NCAA Tournament four times.

After taking the job Bleum said, “I believe that Muskingum has the potential in the next few years to show great improvement.”

The soccer team opens their season on September 1 in a game with Carnegie Mellon.

