Canada beats Switzerland 6-3 to reach world junior semis

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Logan Stankoven had two goals and an assist and Canada beat Switzerland 6-3 on Wednesday night in the world junior hockey quarterfinals.

“The goals haven’t come easy,” said Stankoven, the Kamloops Blazers forward and Canadian Hockey League player of the year. “I’ve had chances, but not as much as I’d like. Tonight, I thought I was able to create a few more chances and the puck was going in the net. So it was a good feeling.”

Tyson Foerster had a goal and two assists, Jack Thompson, Nathan Gaucher and Will Cuylle also scored and Dylan Garand made 23 saves.

“We definitely didn’t want to take these guys lightly but they played really strong and kind of caught us by surprise a little bit,” Garand said. “I think we did a good job of sticking with it and finding a way. It wasn’t pretty but we’re moving on.”

Attilio Biasca scored twice and Simon Knak added a goal for Switzerland.

In the afternoon quarterfinals, Sweden beat Latvia 2-1 and Finland topped Germany 5-2. In the late game, the defending champion United States faced the Czech Republic.

Emil Andrae broke a tie for Sweden midway through the third.

Isak Rosen opened the scoring for Sweden on a power play in the first period. Gustavs Ozolins tied it late in second. Jesper Wallstedt made 12 saves for Sweden.

Roby Jarventie had two goals and two assists for Finland. Kasper Simontaival and Joel Maatta each had a goal and an assist, with Finland scoring four times on the power play.

Roni Hirvonen also scored and Leevi Merilainen made 19 saves. Bennet Rossmy had two power-play goals for Germany.