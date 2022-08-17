Bishop Rosecrans Football Preview

ZANESVILLE, OH- High School Football is just two days away. The Bishop Rosecrans team might be young this season, but they have high expectations. Freshmen make up nearly a third of the roster as they head into 2022. The Bishops will have to lean on team chemistry this year.

“We have 11 freshmen coming in which is a lot for us, they’ve played together for about 8 years since first grade. With a small school atmosphere, those freshmen coming in have been buddies with the older guys for a lot of years so I think they mesh very well together. You got seniors and sophomores that all hang out together and I think that’s the difference of our program,” said Chris Zemba, Bishop Rosecrans Head Coach.

The Bishops believe they are positioned for a deep run ahead of the 2022 season. “We’re a playoff team. We feel we are. We have to get there number one, we can’t be one and done when we get there. We know that we have that capability, but we have to get them to believe in that and follow through with it,” said Zemba.

Junior Quarterback Brendan Bernath has a similar mindset. “I think the expectation is to at least get a home playoff game, be a top 5,6 team in our region and then to win that game go on and not just stop after that game. We win a couple games in the playoffs, improve on our record last year by a couple games and be closer to that conference title and closer to the top of the standings at the end of the season.”

Bishop Rosecrans opens their season at Sciotoville East on Friday August 19th, at 7 p.m.