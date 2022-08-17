Barrero gets game-ending hit as Reds beat Phillies 1-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Barrero hit a game-ending RBI single off Seranthony Domínguez with two out in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 on Wednesday.

Albert Almora Jr. helped set up Barrero’s winning hit with a one-out walk. Almora advanced to second on Alejo Lopez’s single and hustled home when Barrero hit a grounder back up the middle.

It was the first run allowed by Domínguez (6-4) since July 10, snapping a string of 11 consecutive scoreless appearances.

Rookie left-hander Nick Lodolo struck out eight in a career-high seven innings for Cincinnati, allowing five hits. Alexis Díaz (4-1) got six outs for the win.

Lodolo got some help from right fielder Aristides Aquino, who made a terrific defensive play in the fifth. Aquino tracked down Alec Bohm’s drive and then made a strong throw from the warning track to double up Rhys Hoskins at first.

It was Aquino’s ninth assist — the most by a Reds outfielder since Billy Hamilton had 12 in 2018.

Philadelphia won the first two games of the three-game series against lowly Cincinnati. But the Phillies wasted a stellar performance by Ranger Suárez in the finale.

The 26-year-old Suárez allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked two. The left-hander made his big league debut at Cincinnati on July 26, 2018.