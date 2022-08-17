Updated on Wednesday, August 17, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Spotty Shower/Storm. Mix of Sun & Clouds. High 79° TONIGHT: Spotty Shower/Storm. Partly Cloudy. Low 58° THURSDAY: Stray Shower. Partly Cloudy. Touch Warmer. High 82° DISCUSSION:

A spotty shower and or storm chance will once again be with us across SE Ohio, especially during the afternoon into the evening. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 this afternoon.

A spotty shower and or storm will linger into the overnight, especially before midnight. Skies will be partly cloudy, along with lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

As we wrap up the work week, temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s. A stray shower will be possible on Thursday, otherwise we are anticipating a mostly dry Thursday and Friday across the region.

The dry weather will not last long, as our next slow moving storm system will begin to move into the area Saturday. Scattered showers and an isolated storm chance will begin to move in Saturday afternoon, with highs in the lower 80s.

More rain will be likely Saturday night and will continue to stick around into the day on Sunday. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 70s for daytime highs on Sunday. The rain threat lingers into the new work week, as highs fall back into the mid to upper 70s by Monday and Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!