ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The 14th annual American Cancer Society Ride for Life Poker Run takes place this Saturday at The Barn in Zanesville.

Jim Watson, owner of The Barn, said they are incredibly excited. They are expecting a great crowd and lots of neat vehicles.

“All of the participants will get a free meal for coming down and participating. If they pay their ten dollars they’ll get a ticket for a meal. We also have a ton of door prizes, 50/50, we’re going to have live music in the afternoons starting at 3 o’clock and then another band at 7 o’clock. So we’re excited to have people down, having a good time and helping us fight for a cure,” he said.

Shawn McGee, operations manager at AutoZone, said they are involved in the event as a sponsor along with Harley Davidson.

“We provide volunteers that come down for the registration. We also come down and help with the drawing of the cards at the end of the bike run,” he said.

The highest winner of the poker hand will win $1,000 and the second best will receive a gift certificate to Fink’s Harley Davidson.

The local bands will play rock music and country. There will be food specials and lots of fun while supporting a great cause.