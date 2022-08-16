Senior Day At The Muskingum County Fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Senior Day at the fair allowed those 60 years or older in for free until 5 p.m.

Activities Director for the Muskingum County Center for Seniors, Tara Rock, said there was a great crowd throughout the day.

Elder and Margaret Godby of New Concord were the stars of the show during the senior square dance today.

“We love the Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair and we come every year if we can. We love the senior center because we do a lot of fun activities. We both love to square dance and we love music and we just have a good time. We have so many friends at the square dance. We all went over and had lunch at one of the church booths. We just have the most fun and we have so many friends there it’s wonderful,” the couple exclaimed.

Three members of the senior center came together today as the band for the square dancers.

The senior center hosts square dances on the second and fourth Fridays.

The center is open five days a week and two nights a week. There are tons of classes, activities and programs for seniors to participate in. They encourage anyone to stop in for a tour.