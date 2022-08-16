ZANESVILLE, OH- National Bad Poetry Day is this Thursday.

And the John Mclntire Library in downtown will be hosting an event that will allow people to express their feelings with poetry, without being criticized about how good or bad it is.

“Poetry is part of our culture and when a lot of people think of poetry they think of rhymes, their so many different aspects of poetry whether if it’s Free Verse, which is no rhymes, Sonnet from Shakespeare, there’s just so many possibilities that poetry can be.”

Assistant Librarian, Alyssa Fisher spoke about how poetry is unique and why poetry is so important to our culture.

“Poetry is important because it’s a form of an expression but it’s also connecting us to our culture, and whose come before us and done poetry and it lets us become part of the community.”

The Bad Poetry event will be Thursday from 3 pm to 4 pm at the John Mclntire Branch. You can visit muskingumlibrary.org to register.