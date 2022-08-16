Muskingum University Showcased Its New Health and Wellness Complex To Investors

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Muskingum University is nearing completion of its Health and Wellness Complex that is intended to be utilized by the students as well as the community. United States Department of Agriculture Under-Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small visited the university to explain how the USDA is investing in rural communities and to see the investment first hand.

USDA Rural Development Under-Secretary Xochitl Torres Small

“Rural Development exists in USDA because we know that in order to support our thriving farms and the food that we eat as well as the fiber and the fuel that comes from rural places, you have to have thriving rural communities. And the Biden-Harris Administration is committed to supporting people in rural places and helping turn their vision into a reality. Like this great student center,” Torres Small said.

The Henry D. Bullock Health and Wellness Complex was named after an alumnus that was instrumental in getting the ball rolling on the project and the facility’s construction was made possible by a $28 Million USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan.

“Dr. Hasseler was talking about how this really is a connecting opportunity between Muskingum and the community. Finding ways to have shared events, to have shared interactions and to make sure that people know that they’re valued and invested in. It’s a beautiful facility, anyplace would be proud to have it and it’s a joy to get to be part of this investment in the community,” Torres Small said.

Henry D. Bullock Health and Wellness Complex

The USDA is providing financial support for community projects all across rural Ohio and the Muskingum University facility is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. September 17, for the Homecoming football game.

For more information about the USDA’s efforts in rural Ohio you can visit www.rd.usda.gov/oh and for more information about the Muskingum University Health and Wellness Complex you can visit www.muskingum.edu/bhwc