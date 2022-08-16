Hoskins, Phillies post 10,000th franchise win, top Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice and drove in five runs as the Philadelphia Phillies posted the 10,000th win in franchise history, beating the Cincinnati Reds 11-4 Tuesday night.

Philadelphia became the last of the original eight National League franchises to reach the mark. At 10,000-11,163, the Phillies are the only team among them with a losing record.

The New York Yankees are the lone American League team to top the five-figure win total.

Nick Castellanos homered and doubled twice and scored three times. He has homered five times in his last six games.

Darick Hall and Garrett Stubbs also homered for the Phillies, who hold the second spot in the wild-card race. Kyle Gibson (8-5) struck out 11 in six innings in his third straight solid outing.

Hoskin’s three-run shot homer in the fourth put the Phillies ahead 5-3. He added his 26th home run with a runner on in the eighth.

TJ Zeuch (0-2), born and raised in nearby Mason, Ohio, allowed 11 hits, three of them homers, and six runs in four-plus innings. Cincinnati has lost six of seven.

Gibson faced the Reds for the first time in his 10-year career. He gave up three runs on six hits with no walks.

Hall and Castllanos hit back-to-back home runs in the third. It was the ninth for Hall and the 11th for Castellanos.

Jake Fraley and Jonathan India homered for the Reds.

Center fielder Brandon Marsh was injured trying to catch India’s homer and limped off the field. Nick Maton, listed as an infielder, replaced Marsh with the only other outfielder on the roster, Kyle Schwarber out with a strained right calf. He is expected to return on Friday.

Stubbs hit a three-run homer off Reds reliever Reiver Sanmartin in the ninth. It was challenged for fan interference but the call was confirmed.

Sanmartin could not finish the ninth. Infielder Alejo Lopez made his first career mound appearance and got the final two outs, getting Hoskins to hit into a force play. Lopez pitched one inning at Single-A Dayton.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Phillies manager Rob Thompson is celebrating his 59th birthday, which matches his uniform number.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: OF Bryce Harper (broken thumb) will resume batting practice before a rehab assignment around Aug. 24. … RHP Corey Knebel’s MRI revealed a lat strain. The team is following up with more testing to make sure there is no other damage.

Reds: INF Donovan Solano was placed on the paternity list. … OF TJ Friedl was recalled from Triple-A Louisville. … OF Nick Senzel ran the bases before the game and is expected to be in the lineup on Thursday, if all goes well. … RHP Hunter Greene is on track to throw a bullpen on Sunday. Manager David Bell expects him to make a rehab start.

UP NEXT

Phillies LHP Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.52) is scheduled to start on Wednesday against LHP Nick Lodolo (3-4, 4.72). It is Lodolo’s first start since the Field of Dreams Game.

___

