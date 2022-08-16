Dog of the Week: Meet Bruno

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption introduces us to one of its senior dogs that is available for adoption.

Meet Bruno, he loves car rides and would do well with any kind of family, gets along with cats and is house broken. Canine Adoption Center Volunteer, Doug McQuaid, spoke about why Bruno was considered a senior.

“Were thinking he’s maybe right around 8 years old, which is why we’re calling him a senior. A dog like this still has a lot of life left in him, with the proper care and house life and home, it can go very well.”

Volunteers with the K-9 Adoption Center will be at the Muskingum County Fair all week. McQuaid said it’s a perfect time to learn more about how to adopt Bruno or any other dog.

“Right now, with us being at the fair, we currently have things were giving away to kids, information about fostering and adopting, volunteering so never be afraid to stop by and give us a story about your dog.”

The K-9 adoption center’s booth is located at the Sheriff’s Office tent near the main entrance of the fairgrounds.