Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers Tuesday

Detroit Tigers (44-74, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (62-54, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Garrett Hill (2-3, 4.66 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (2-10, 4.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -221, Tigers +182; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

Cleveland is 30-23 at home and 62-54 overall. The Guardians have gone 41-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Detroit has a 19-41 record on the road and a 44-74 record overall. The Tigers have a 22-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the 18th time these teams meet this season. The Guardians hold a 9-8 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 22 home runs while slugging .537. Andres Gimenez is 15-for-34 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Javier Baez has 11 home runs, 18 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .227 for the Tigers. Harold Castro is 10-for-39 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .272 batting average, 2.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .222 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (ankle), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.