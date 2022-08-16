Updated on Tuesday, August 16, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Few Showers/Storm. Mix of Sun & Clouds. High 77° TONIGHT: Spotty Shower/Storm. Partly Cloudy. Mild. Low 60° WEDNESDAY: Few Showers/Storm. Mix of Sun & Clouds. Touch Warmer. High 79° DISCUSSION:

A few shower and or storm chances will be with us once again, especially during the mid to late afternoon into this evening. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with highs in the upper 70s this afternoon.

Spotty shower and or storm chances will continue into the first half of the overnight, with partly cloudy skies otherwise. Lows will once again drop to around 60 across the region.

A few shower and storm chances will continue into the middle of the week, with highs around 80 Wednesday afternoon.

As we wrap up the work week, temperatures will top off in the lower 80s on Thursday and Friday. Spotty shower/storm chances will be possible as we end the work week, with otherwise a mix of sun and clouds.

We will see rain chances increase as we head into the weekend. Scattered showers and a few storms will begin to move in during the late morning on Saturday and the threat will linger into Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will drop off as well, with highs falling into the mid to upper 70s by Sunday and Monday.

Have a Great Tuesday!