WHIZ Radio week one broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – High school football returns this week, and WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you each Friday night.

On Z92 Radio it’s a big-nonconference matchup as DeSales travels to Dresden to take on Tri-Valley. Jeff Nezbeth joins David Kinder on the broadcasts on Z92 this year.

On Highway 103 Radio it’s a MVL cross-over matchup between River View and Morgan in McConnelsville. Greg Mitts and Corey Perkins return to call the action this season on Highway 103.

And AM 1240 Radio remains your long-time home for Zanesville football. The Blue Devils open the season on the road playing rival Newark. Jeff Moore and Garrett Young are back in the broadcasting booth.

All three games kickoff at 7, with pregame coverage starting at 6 with ONN’s Tonight in Ohio High School Football. All three games also stream online at whiznews.com.