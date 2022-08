A weekend shooting is under investigation by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road around 2:15am Sunday.

Sheriff Matt Lutz said a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital. Sheriff Lutz said at this time he’s expected to recover. No further details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Brad Shawger (740) 452-3637 ext. 6050.