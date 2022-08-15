Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair: Food Safety

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Blue-Ribbon Fair kicks off with games, music, animal shows and food.

But before anyone can dig in, the food needs to be checked by Health Specialists in order to make sure that people are safe during the fair. Registered Environmental Health Specialist, Michael Cruze, spoke about how they usually check for health code violations by visiting each food booth for violations such as food being stored at the correct temperature, that it’s cooked properly and the over-all cleanliness of the booth.



“It protects everyone that’s here, anyone that gets any kind of food or anything like that at the fair were here to ensure that the food here is going to be as safe as any other restaurant or anything that you’re going to make at home.”

Cruze also spoke about how checking for health code violations is important for the fair and for the citizens of Zanesville.

“Most places are going to get inspected once and then the places that have either a lot of or critical violations are going to be inspected about 2 or 3 times.”

General admission tickets at the Muskingum County Blue-Ribbon Fair remains at $8 and are available both online and in person, with free entry for children under 5. all day passes are also available for amusement rides for $20 and discounted Wednesday and Friday for $15.