John Glenn Football

NEW CONCORD, OH- The John Glenn Muskies still have a bad taste in their mouth from last season. Though they had a solid 7-4 record, the team feels that they let the season slip away. Head Coach Matt Edwards says that the memory of last season has put a chip on the shoulder of this years team.

With a new quarterback under center the team will look to lean on the defense and the front seven which returns almost all of the starters from last season. And with four of their starting offensive linemen back the team may look to run the ball heavy this year to ease on their sophomore QB.

“I mean the motivation is the same thing it always is and that’s to try and have the best season possible. You know we have a small senior class about five guys who have played a lot of football for us. You know like I said the expectations around here now are we not only make the playoffs but we win playoff games. And compete for league titles and when we look at those two goals from last year we feel like those are two things that were within our grasp and they both kind of slipped away from us. It’s kind of been a motivating factor this off-season is to not let that happen again”. Said Matt Edwards

“Were built a little bit different. Offensively we got four returning starters up front. As well as three, four tell backs who have carried the ball. We have a new starting quarterback so you the passing game and the receivers have to get a mesh a little bit there. You know we’re going to be built up front and running the football, defensively we’re really excited about our front seven. Who are all back basically and you know our DB’s are going to be young and inexperienced. The make up of the team might be a little different but with that said we’re still excited and think we have a opportunity to win some football games”. Said Matt Edwards

No I mean we rely on our quarterback, we rely on anybody on this team. We all put each other at a certain expectation around here. You know it’s you got to come in and you got to do your job so we believe in him, we believe in our quarterback, we believe in our running backs, D line, O line, wide receivers, DBs. We believe in them all”. Said by Gunner Fox.