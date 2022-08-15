Governor DeWine Visits the Muskingum County Fair

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine explored the Muskingum County Fair today!

He was out walking the Muskingum County Fairgrounds as Sheriff Matt Lutz gave him the grand tour of the fair!

DeWine checked out the fairgrounds, stopping to talk and take pictures with fairgoers and members of the local government!

The governor says he is happy to see fairs back across the state after a few tough years and was excited to be here at Muskingum County’s.

“I wanted to come to Muskingum County, see the fair. It really gives me an opportunity just to get out and see people, informally, hear what they’re having to say, talk to some of the junior fair kids who are showing. They’ve got their livestock here or have some other project here. It’s really something I’ve always done and enjoy doing,” he said.

He was also excited to see the newly finished grandstand, which the state was able to provide funding for!

Governor DeWine added that while coming to fairs like this is a fun way to help him hear from the residents he serves throughout Ohio!

“What I’m doing today is mostly listening. You know, what I find is that people at fairs will come up to me and talk about whatever is on their mind. And it’s something that they might not have the ability to do through a letter or might not feel comfortable doing. When they see me out here, we just have a casual, casual conversation. SO fairs are a lot of fun for me but they’re also helpful to me to be able to listen to what people are really thinking about,” Governor DeWine explained

While the Governor is unable to go to every fair across the state, he adds that he tries to get to as many as he can.