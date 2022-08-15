Carr Center Encourages Participation in their Special Riders Program

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Carr Center provides programs that benefit people who have disabilities that often get overlooked. Carr Center Executive Director Becky Clawson described one of the programs that offers people with disabilities a chance to break out of their routine.

“Special Riders is a program that we’ve had for a long time. It’s a therapeutic horseback riding program for folks with disabilities. And those disabilities could be anything from a spinal injury to autism, hearing and speech, epilepsy. There is a list online,” Clawson said. “As long as your physician will sign off or your participant to come join us for that. They are welcome too. It starts on August 22nd. So the Monday after the fair, we’ll be right at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds.”

The Carr Center is looking for more participants, ages five and up, to take advantage of the free program that will be offered every Monday through the end of September with the exception of Labor Day.

“It really helps them to kind of get out, meet new people, be part of the community, have some fun, interact with the horses quite a bit, and get some exercise,” Clawson said. “It also gives the parents (caregivers) a little break, they’re with us about an hour. So parents get a little bit of a break, get to relax, or join in the fun, if they wish.”

For more information about the Special Riders program and to register you can call (740)453-5417 or visit them online at Carrcenter.org.