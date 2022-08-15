Updated on Monday, August 15, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Few Showers/Thunder. Mix of Sun/Clouds. High 77° TONIGHT: Spotty Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Low 60° TUESDAY: Few Showers/Storm. Mix of Sun/Clouds. High 77° DISCUSSION:

A few shower chances, especially during the mid to late afternoon across SE Ohio. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds across the region today, with highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Spotty shower chances will be with us during the overnight, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop to around 60 across the region. Some patchy fog will be possible during the second half of the overnight.

A few showers and or a storm will be possible on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will once again be cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

As we head into the middle and end of the work week, rain chances will be few to spotty, as highs will be near 80 on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will finally get into the lower 80s on Friday.

A soggy weekend looks to be on-tap, as more showers and isolated storms move into the region Saturday and Sunday. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 70s this weekend.

Have a Great Monday!