2022 Dreier Scholarship Winner Announced

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Fred F. and Herman M. Dreier Foundation was created by two brothers that felt obliged to give back to their community by providing scholarships to deserving youth who are pursuing careers into the fields of which the brothers were interested. The foundation’s Family Representative Kurt Dreier talked about the foundation and announced this year’s winner, Malika Shawar.

“Malika is the 18th named Dreier Scholar of the Dreier Foundation. And the scholarship was made initially by my Great Uncles, Herman and Fred Dreier. They were interested in promoting students of Muskingum County, in the areas of agriculture, pre-med, and engineering and pre-veterinary medicine,” Dreier said.

Shawar graduated from West Muskingum High School and plans to attend the Ohio State University this fall.

“I’m Going to the Ohio State University and I’ll be majoring in Cognitive Neuroscience, which ends up being a pre-med major and then I’ll transfer into medical school and then hopefully go on to study Psychiatry, which is a 12 year time period of all of that,” Shawar said. “And the scholarship was, it wasn’t that hard to apply to because of the website it made it slightly simple but it just required some work.”

The Foundation provides $40,000 scholarships in $10,000 yearly increments in addition to funding research into ALS, the disorder to which Herman succumbed.

For more information about the scholarship you can visit ColumbusFoundation.org or MCCF.org