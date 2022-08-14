Pirates come into matchup against the Giants on losing streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (45-69, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (56-57, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-9, 5.08 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (8-9, 4.17 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -239, Pirates +197; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates, on a three-game losing streak, take on the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 31-27 record at home and a 56-57 record overall. The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.93.

Pittsburgh has a 45-69 record overall and a 21-40 record on the road. The Pirates are 34-17 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Giants are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 21 doubles and 16 home runs for the Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr is 5-for-17 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 32 extra base hits (13 doubles, three triples and 16 home runs). Michael Chavis is 6-for-24 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Pirates: 3-7, .222 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Belt: day-to-day (thumb), Joey Bart: day-to-day (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: day-to-day (back), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (groin), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.