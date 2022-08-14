Harness Racing at the Muskingum County Fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-

Today at the Muskingum County Fair harness racing took off with a rolling start!

Don Tiger, the owner of the reigning Ohio horse of the year, said harness racing is a big part of Ohio and commerce.

“It’s a billion dollar industry and you can do it at the fair level, we also do it at the pari-mutuel race tracks and you can also race even out of state in like New York City and some of the great places. So it’s just a fun thing to get involved with- you can do it for little money you can come out here and get some great exposure to get involved in harness racing. Once you get the bug of either watching it or as a fan or being involved as an owner breeder it’s a lot of fun,” Tiger said.

One driver in particular, Justin Hill, recovered from a traumatic incident and his horse came in first place today.

“I laid in the hospital for 3 months, had a traumatic brain injury and I lost everything over it. It bankrupted me, but here I am,” Hill said.

Hill said harness racing is something you have to be dedicated to, because you have a lot of good days and a lot of bad days. Today was a good day.

The fair continues throughout the week and there will be seven more races starting tomorrow at 6 p.m.