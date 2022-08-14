Blue Jays square off against the Guardians with series tied 1-1

Cleveland Guardians (60-53, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (61-51, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (7-6, 3.21 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (8-8, 2.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -142, Guardians +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Toronto has a 35-22 record in home games and a 61-51 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 28-10 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cleveland is 31-31 on the road and 60-53 overall. The Guardians have a 16-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman is third on the Blue Jays with 41 extra base hits (18 doubles and 23 home runs). Bo Bichette is 11-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Amed Rosario has 21 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 47 RBI while hitting .283 for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 12-for-35 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Guardians: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), George Springer: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.